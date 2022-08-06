Pinkcoin Trading Down 14.6% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $213,213.81 and $4.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00224894 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001551 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00513589 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 462,249,324 coins and its circulating supply is 436,988,888 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

