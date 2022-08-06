Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

PHT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 148,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,343. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

