Piper Sandler Lowers NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $60.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NUVA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
NuVasive Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NUVA opened at $51.47 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $189,000.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
