Piper Sandler Lowers NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $60.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NUVA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NuVasive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NUVA opened at $51.47 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $189,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

