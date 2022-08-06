Pitbull Trading Down 1.8% This Week (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Pitbull has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Pitbull has a market capitalization of $34.80 million and $752,964.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pitbull coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00668668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pitbull

Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.

