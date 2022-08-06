Plasma Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $743.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $791,988.43 and $743.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 122.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668252 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016149 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Plasma Finance
Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance.
Buying and Selling Plasma Finance
Receive News & Updates for Plasma Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plasma Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.