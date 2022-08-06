Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %
PLYA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,265. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.