PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.99 Per Share

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.991 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81.

PLDT has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of PLDT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,844. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.31. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.87 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading

