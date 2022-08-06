Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Pluristem Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 85,024 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

