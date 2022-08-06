Pluton 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $221,642.00 (PLU)

Pluton (PLU) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. Pluton has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $221,642.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pluton has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $7.67 or 0.00033047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,192.62 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063056 BTC.

Pluton is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

