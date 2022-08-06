Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.26 billion-$9.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.
PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.36.
Polaris stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.08. 437,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.57. Polaris has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $135.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.53%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Polaris by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
