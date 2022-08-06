Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Post Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.04. 398,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,627. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.16. Post has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Post

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 119.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Post by 9.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Post by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading

