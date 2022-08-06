PotCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,602.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $633,094.95 and approximately $1,602.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 58.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,716.11 or 0.07405806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00164728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00264071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00703981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.47 or 0.00606172 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005789 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,647,383 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

