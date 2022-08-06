Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $226,719.44 and approximately $3,492.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00004913 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00624135 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015901 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading
