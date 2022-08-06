Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Power Integrations updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of POWI traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 601,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,810. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 23.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,617,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 158.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,163.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

