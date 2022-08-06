Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI opened at $82.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.88. Power Integrations has a one year low of $67.26 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,395,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 160,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

