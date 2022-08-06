Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading 2.9% Higher

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. 1,053,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,196,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Powerbridge Technologies Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.
Institutional Trading of Powerbridge Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG owned about 1.27% of Powerbridge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.
Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile
Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.
Further Reading
