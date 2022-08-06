PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in PPG Industries by 25.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

