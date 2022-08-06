Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL) Trading Down 1%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Get Rating) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80.

