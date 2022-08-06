Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market cap of $505,114.62 and $52,916.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 126.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00624794 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

