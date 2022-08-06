Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of PGNY traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,592 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,927.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,601 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

