Project Inverse (XIV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $159,162.00

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00620616 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

