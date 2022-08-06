Provident Financial plc Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0536 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Provident Financial Stock Performance
FPLPY stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Provident Financial has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.
Provident Financial Company Profile
