Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 1,164 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23.

