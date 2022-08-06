Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.18.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.