Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,618.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $102.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

