Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $415.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

