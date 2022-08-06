Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,496,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 127,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 792,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

