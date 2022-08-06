Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $426.41 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.80 and its 200-day moving average is $424.98. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

