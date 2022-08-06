Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded by TheStreet

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $9,508,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 102,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

