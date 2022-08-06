Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $101.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRU opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,895 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.