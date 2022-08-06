PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Announces Earnings Results

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 10,562.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. PTC Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. 1,237,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,246. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $53.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 45.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 382,596 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $261,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About PTC Therapeutics

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

