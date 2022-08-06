Public Index Network Hits Market Cap of $282,691.44 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $282,691.44 and approximately $3.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00623878 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015132 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Public Index Network Coin Profile
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.
Buying and Selling Public Index Network
