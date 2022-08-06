Public Index Network Hits Market Cap of $282,691.44 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $282,691.44 and approximately $3.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00623878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

