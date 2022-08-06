Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

PIM stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,347 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.