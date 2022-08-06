Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
PIM stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
