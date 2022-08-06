PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PVH to earn $10.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Shares of PVH traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,171. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.07. PVH has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

