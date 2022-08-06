PVH Corp. (PVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 28th

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PVH to earn $10.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. 1,337,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PVH by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered PVH to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

