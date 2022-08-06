PYA Waltman Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the quarter. Post accounts for approximately 5.9% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Post worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Post by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $3,562,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Post by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:POST opened at $90.04 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

