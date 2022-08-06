PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $186,687,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in 3M by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 381,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after purchasing an additional 268,951 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Performance
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
