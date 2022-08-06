PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $186,687,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in 3M by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 381,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after purchasing an additional 268,951 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average of $146.39. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.