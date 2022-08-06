PYA Waltman Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $551.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $518.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

