PYA Waltman Capital LLC Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. NVR comprises about 1.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in NVR by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in NVR by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,359.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,239.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,543.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

