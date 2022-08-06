PYA Waltman Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,868 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for about 2.9% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $194.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $197.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.59.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $504,857.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

