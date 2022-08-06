Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Shares of Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.
Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.
