Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GEI. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.25.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE GEI opened at C$24.23 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.43 and a one year high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.03.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,809.73. In related news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at C$79,809.73. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total transaction of C$6,298,804.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,220,858.25. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,281.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

