Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,650,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDD opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

