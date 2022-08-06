QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 348,438 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.35.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.9 %

QCOM stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.70. 196,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689,662. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

