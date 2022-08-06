Quantis Network Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a market cap of $9,227.27 and $5.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 239.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00624654 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.