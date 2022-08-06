Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $15.85 million and $3.08 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,231.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062886 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

QSP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

