Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 74,719 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,719 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Allegion worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegion by 113.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 17.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,740 shares of company stock worth $755,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegion Trading Down 1.0 %

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

ALLE opened at $102.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.