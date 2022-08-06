Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 363,523 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 363,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of NRG Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

