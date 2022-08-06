Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $16.34 Million Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,403 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Premier worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Price Performance

Premier stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.