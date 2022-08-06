Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $12.70 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $78.14 and a one year high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -193.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. Citigroup dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

